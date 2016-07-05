BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
* Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd :
* Says the co will buy the business foundations of two soft drink brands 'Lucozade' and 'Ribena', from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC at the end of August
* Says acquisition price is about 7 billion yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UBsuwU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new deals.