July 5 Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd :

* Says the co will buy the business foundations of two soft drink brands 'Lucozade' and 'Ribena', from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC at the end of August

* Says acquisition price is about 7 billion yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UBsuwU

