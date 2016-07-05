BRIEF-Gap Inc announces Q2 dividend of $0.23 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Sichuan Jiuzhou Electric Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit wins bid of China Telecom for smart set top box procurement
* Says bid price is 41 million yuan
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce sale of remaining stake in Conrad Punta Del Este