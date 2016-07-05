BRIEF-Gap Inc announces Q2 dividend of $0.23 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Yintai Resources Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire 99.63 percent stake in a Shanghai-based mining investment firm from a Shanghai-based investment and management center and four individuals
* Says it to wholly own the target firm after transaction
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce sale of remaining stake in Conrad Punta Del Este