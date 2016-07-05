BRIEF-Gap Inc announces Q2 dividend of $0.23 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Steyr Motors Corp. :
* Says it will set up an industrial fund with two companies
* Says the size of funds is 750 million yuan
* Says it will invest 90 million yuan, holding 12 percent interest in the fund
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xA4UQJXC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce sale of remaining stake in Conrad Punta Del Este