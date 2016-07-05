BRIEF-Gap Inc announces Q2 dividend of $0.23 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 ShenZhen Tellus Holding Co Ltd :
* Says the co and a Hefei-based jewelry co SEON to set up a jewelry investment jv in Anhui
* Says jv with registered capital of 9.8 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce sale of remaining stake in Conrad Punta Del Este