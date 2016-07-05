July 5 ShenZhen Tellus Holding Co Ltd :

* Says the co and a Hefei-based jewelry co SEON to set up a jewelry investment jv in Anhui

* Says jv with registered capital of 9.8 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/i7VDXp

