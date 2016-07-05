BRIEF-Gap Inc announces Q2 dividend of $0.23 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends to shareholders of record on July 8 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bMJaOQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce sale of remaining stake in Conrad Punta Del Este