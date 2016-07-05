UPDATE 1-Salesforce posts better-than-expected quarterly revenue
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Beijing Honggao Creative Construciton Design Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.52 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 11 for 2015
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15.22 new shares for every 10 shares
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/clKsD9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: