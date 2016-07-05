UPDATE 1-Salesforce posts better-than-expected quarterly revenue
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co., LTD:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 8
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27