BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
July 5 Tibet Galaxy Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 1.2-3.5 million yuan, to decrease by 70-90 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 11.6 million yuan
* Comments that plummet revenue from beer unit is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fd3czWL6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.