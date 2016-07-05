BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
July 5 Kunming Sinobright (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.005 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 12
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GBVONoiO
(Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.