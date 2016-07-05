BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
July 5 Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co.,Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 11
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xhkdI3G1
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.