BRIEF-Gap Inc announces Q2 dividend of $0.23 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 11
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x7TpoIS6
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce sale of remaining stake in Conrad Punta Del Este