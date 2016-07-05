BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
July 5 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement with Alibaba's Aliyun
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29msvV4
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.