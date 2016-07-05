July 5 Cosmos Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will be 140 million yuan to 160 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 50 million yuan to 70 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 2.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from the completed project is the main reason for the forecast

