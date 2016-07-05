Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Infrastructure company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd surges as much as 36.26 pct to a six-month high of 12.40 rupees; UltraTech Cement rises as much as 1.6 pct
** Jaiprakash's board approves deal to sell cement plants to UltraTech at 161.89 bln rupees ($2.40 billion), slightly higher than the previous bid of 159 bln rupees, that was made in Feb
** Neither Jaiprakash nor UltraTech disclosed the rationale behind the increase in deal value
** Kotak says deal to be earnings-dilutive in initial years, but sees it as a good long-term asset
** The deal would raise UltraTech's installed annual capacity by one-third to about 91 mln tonnes, and provide Jaiprakash with much-needed relief to pare its debts
($1 = 67.3550 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.