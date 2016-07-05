** Infrastructure company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd surges as much as 36.26 pct to a six-month high of 12.40 rupees; UltraTech Cement rises as much as 1.6 pct

** Jaiprakash's board approves deal to sell cement plants to UltraTech at 161.89 bln rupees ($2.40 billion), slightly higher than the previous bid of 159 bln rupees, that was made in Feb

** Neither Jaiprakash nor UltraTech disclosed the rationale behind the increase in deal value

** Kotak says deal to be earnings-dilutive in initial years, but sees it as a good long-term asset

** The deal would raise UltraTech's installed annual capacity by one-third to about 91 mln tonnes, and provide Jaiprakash with much-needed relief to pare its debts

