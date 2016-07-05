BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for April 2017
* Says total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of April were about $535 billion, up 0.8 percent from March
July 5 Zhonghong Holding :
* Says it will pay 2015 dividend on July 11
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/44nq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of April were about $535 billion, up 0.8 percent from March
May 18 On May 19, Iranians go to the polls to either re-elect President Hassan Rouhani to a second term or give one of his reactionary opponents a chance to govern, and in doing so ride the populist wave that seems to have engulfed much of the globe.