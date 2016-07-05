July 5 Kingsignal Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 99.6 million yuan to 122.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 76.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/44pS

