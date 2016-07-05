July 5 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 181.48 percent to 210.72 percent, or to be 77 million yuan to 85 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 27.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/44rf

