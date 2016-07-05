BRIEF-Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
* Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
July 5 Xinjiang Tianshun Supply Chain Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 5 percent to 15 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 13.0 million yuan
* Comments that decreased loans and increased subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QgXRTh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
May 18 On May 19, Iranians go to the polls to either re-elect President Hassan Rouhani to a second term or give one of his reactionary opponents a chance to govern, and in doing so ride the populist wave that seems to have engulfed much of the globe.