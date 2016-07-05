BRIEF-Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
* Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
July 5 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology :
* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 130 percent to 150 percent, or to be 233.6 million yuan to 254 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 101.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/44sB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
May 18 On May 19, Iranians go to the polls to either re-elect President Hassan Rouhani to a second term or give one of his reactionary opponents a chance to govern, and in doing so ride the populist wave that seems to have engulfed much of the globe.