July 5 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 130 percent to 150 percent, or to be 233.6 million yuan to 254 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 101.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/44sB

