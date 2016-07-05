** Shares of engineering and manufacturing company BHEL rises as much as 2.46 pct to highest since Feb 1

** Stock's 20-day simple moving average (SMA) cut above 50-day SMA, which is a bullish signal tmsnrt.rs/29eOyy2

** Trend Intensity indicator rises 3 points to 17 from Monday's level of 14 indicating start of an uptrend

** Price rise is accompanied by surge in volume; five-day average volume is 40.51 pct higher than 30-day average volume

** MACD is positive and above its signal line

** As of Monday's close, stock gained 53.13 pct from its 11-year low hit on Feb 29