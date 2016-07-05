BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
July 5 Shandong Hiking Internation Co.,Ltd:
* Says Zhang Lin resigns from the position of CFO
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.