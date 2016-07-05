BRIEF-Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
* Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
July 5 CL International Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will issue 1.1 million shares of common stock in public offering
* Says it will raise proceeds of 1 billion won for operations, at the price of 946 won per share
* Subscription date is July 11
* New shares will be listed on July 25
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GznOCIMd
