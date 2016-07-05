BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
* Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
July 5 Oncolys Biopharma Inc :
* Says it to jointly research with a research group of a Japan-based university, regarding combinational effect of oncolytic virus OBP-301 (Telomelysin) and checkpoint inhibitor
