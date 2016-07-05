BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
July 5 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Says it repurchased 25,044,200 shares for 139,541,572,600 yen in total from June 1 to June 23
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11
* Says it repurchased 26,471,900 shares for 147,791,307,200 yen in total as of June 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ld8jZs
May 18 Clothing retailer Gap Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for its Old Navy brand.