BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
July 5 Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* says Taiko Pharmaceutical formed a business and capital alliance with Earth Chemical Co Ltd on July 5
* Says two entities will cooperate on research and development of products and sales promotion, for activation of space sterilization and deodorant market and creation of new markets
* Says Taiko Pharmaceutical will disposal its 799,600 treasury shares (5.78 pct stake) to Earth Chemical on July 21 and to raise 1,216,991,200 yen in total
