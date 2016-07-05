July 5 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co., Ltd:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to increase 4.18 percent to 14.58 percent, or to be 42.5 million yuan to 46.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 40.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IM3wU3Fq

