Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co., Ltd:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to increase 4.18 percent to 14.58 percent, or to be 42.5 million yuan to 46.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 40.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IM3wU3Fq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
NEW YORK, May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new deals.