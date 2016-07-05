BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
* Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit acquired 24.5 percent stake in Vietnam-based co Duoc Hau Giang Pharmaceutical JSC on July 4
* Says Duoc Hau Giang Pharmaceutical JSC engaged in Pharmaceutical manufacturing and sale, sale of functional food
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tAmzaz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new deals.