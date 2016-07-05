BRIEF-Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
July 5 Taiwan Secom :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 20
* Last date before book closure July 21 with book closure period from July 22 to July 26
* Record date July 26
