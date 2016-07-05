Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Shares of Coromandel International Ltd, E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd fall as much as 4.12 pct - 14 pct
** Government says on Wednesday it would cut retail prices of some fertilizers with immediate effect bit.ly/29fMQsC
** Coromandel International shares fall to their lowest since Nov 26, 2010
** More than 3.3 mln shares of Coromandel change hands, around 8.5 times the 30-day average
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.