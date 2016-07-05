July 5 KODACO CO., LTD :

* Says it will invest 5 billion won to set up a JV, namely KODACO Global, for company's overseas investment

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 7.5 billion won and the co will hold 66.7 percent stake in it

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GTYrFa85

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)