Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 Teamax Smart City Technology Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to set up equity investment fund worth 1 billion yuan ($149.96 million) with partners
* Says unit signs strategic agreement with Dawning Information Industry's cloud computing unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29lBDI5; bit.ly/29eQ3rx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new deals.