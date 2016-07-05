Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 5 Alpha Networks :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$217,129,830 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 2
* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8
* Record date Aug. 8
* Payment date Aug. 26
