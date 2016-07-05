Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 5 LUMIMICRO CO.,LTD :
* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 3 billion won in proceeds
* Maturity date of July 7, 2020, yield to maturity of 5.0 pct and annual coupon of 3.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,217 won per share, and a conversion period from July 7, 2017 to June 7, 2020
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FzGDfwpk
