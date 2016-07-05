July 5 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. :

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series domestic unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million or its integer multiples

* Maturity period of up to seven years for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used to repay loan and improve financial structure

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/44YU

