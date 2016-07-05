BRIEF-Firstcash announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes due 2024
* Firstcash announces pricing of $300,000,000 senior notes due 2024
July 5 Shenghe Resources Holding Co Ltd
* Says it gets insurance regulator's approval to set up life insurance firm with registered capital at 1 billion yuan ($149.90 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29t0e1f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6712 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Firstcash announces pricing of $300,000,000 senior notes due 2024
NEW YORK, May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new deals.