Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Qisda :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1,081,730,077 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 20
* Last date before book closure July 21 with book closure period from July 22 to July 26
* Record date July 26
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/45h4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, May 18 A former U.S. Navy sailor slammed his car into pedestrians in New York City's packed Times Square on Thursday, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding 22 people, and authorities said there was no indication it was an act of terrorism.