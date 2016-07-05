July 5 Ruby Tech :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share (T$129,283,830 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$15,514,060 in total)

* Ex-dividend date July 21

* Last date before book closure July 22 with book closure period from July 23 to July 27

* Record date July 27

* Payment date Aug. 11

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/45jC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)