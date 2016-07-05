Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Ruby Tech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share (T$129,283,830 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$15,514,060 in total)
* Ex-dividend date July 21
* Last date before book closure July 22 with book closure period from July 23 to July 27
* Record date July 27
* Payment date Aug. 11
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/45jC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, May 18 A former U.S. Navy sailor slammed his car into pedestrians in New York City's packed Times Square on Thursday, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding 22 people, and authorities said there was no indication it was an act of terrorism.