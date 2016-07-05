BRIEF-Egalet announces results of ARYMO ER harm reduction modeling analysis
* Egalet announces results of ARYMO ER harm reduction modeling analysis
July 5 Orient Pharma :
* Says it issued 20 million new shares at T$25 per share with amount of T$500 million on July 5
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/45wQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Egalet announces results of ARYMO ER harm reduction modeling analysis
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, May 18 More than a dozen Democratic attorneys general on Thursday sought to intervene to defend a key part of the Obamacare healthcare law - subsidy payments to insurance companies - which is under threat in a court case.