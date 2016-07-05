BRIEF-New York & Company Inc Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* New York & Company Inc announces 2017 first quarter results and introduces Q2 guidance
July 5 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says its unit to take part in setting up an industry fund with size of 750 million yuan ($112.46 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29flWow
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S