** Allianz Global Investors' Matthew Hall sells almost all holding in UK housebuilders following the Brexit vote

** The vote has also raised some questions in Hall's mind over recent purchase of office landlord Derwent London

** Hall bought Derwent -- a London-focused REIT -- hoping UK would vote to stay in the EU. Shares now down 30% since June 23 close as concerns grow over health of commercial real estate in London.

** Housebuilders (Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Barratt & Berkeley ) among worst hit by post-Brexit sell-off, fueled by fear Britons will not purchase houses in such uncertain times & vulnerability to Brexit-induced UK GDP shocks

** Allianz's UK midcap fund keeps small position in growth-driven Bellway

** The fund has upped its cash position to 5% from c.1% earlier & adds to its 4-yr long holding in satellite firm Inmarsat, citing benefit from FX (co's complete revs in dollar but costs in sterling) & upcoming European expansion to provide broadband for short haul

** Stock cheap (c.7% discount to StarMine Intrinsic Value est) after re-rating earlier on FY warning (Hall sees issues resolving & no structural concerns) & caution on market from peer Eutelsat