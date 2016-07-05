** Allianz Global Investors' Matthew Hall sells almost all
holding in UK housebuilders following the Brexit vote
** The vote has also raised some questions in Hall's mind
over recent purchase of office landlord Derwent London
** Hall bought Derwent -- a London-focused REIT -- hoping UK
would vote to stay in the EU. Shares now down 30% since June 23
close as concerns grow over health of commercial real estate in
London.
** Housebuilders (Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon,
Barratt & Berkeley ) among worst hit by
post-Brexit sell-off, fueled by fear Britons will not purchase
houses in such uncertain times & vulnerability to Brexit-induced
UK GDP shocks
** Allianz's UK midcap fund keeps small position in
growth-driven Bellway
** The fund has upped its cash position to 5% from c.1%
earlier & adds to its 4-yr long holding in satellite firm
Inmarsat, citing benefit from FX (co's complete revs in dollar
but costs in sterling) & upcoming European expansion to provide
broadband for short haul
** Stock cheap (c.7% discount to StarMine Intrinsic Value
est) after re-rating earlier on FY warning (Hall sees issues
resolving & no structural concerns) & caution on market from
peer Eutelsat