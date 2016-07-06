July 6 HYUNGJI Innovation and Creative Company Limited :

* Says 9.5 billion won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 5,974,835 shares of the company at 1,590 won per share, as of July 5

* Says listing date of July 25 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FL8lSo0l

