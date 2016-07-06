BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 6 Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with a Korea plastic surgery hospital to cooperate on medical beauty industry
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5XhS3DT3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company