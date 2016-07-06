BRIEF-Axiata Group inks deal with M&Y Asia Telecom and Mitsui & Co Ltd
* Axiata Investments (Cambodia) entered into a share purchase agreement with M&Y Asia Telecom Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
July 6 Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issues third tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 1 billion yuan
* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.92 percent
* Says the maturity date of March 31, 2017
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5pxfGDbb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
