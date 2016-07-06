BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 AVIC Aviation Engine Corp Plc:
* Says Ning Fushun resigns from the position of general manager of the co
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IG2wA9Mf
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results