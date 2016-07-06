BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters strategic cooperation agreement with Gazprombank
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
July 6 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technolgoy Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.25 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 11 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/M4Iu6P
* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company