July 6 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technolgoy Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.25 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 11 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/M4Iu6P

