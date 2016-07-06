DERIVATIVES-DTCC on track for Q1 2018 blockchain CDS reporting
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation plans to go live in the first quarter of 2018 with its blockchain-driven platform for credit default swaps reporting.
July 6 Hung Sheng Construction :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 23
* Last date before book closure Aug. 24 with book closure period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29
* Record date Aug. 29
* Payment date Sep. 23
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/46GG
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.