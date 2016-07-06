July 6 Chongqing Landai Powertrain Corp Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 40 percent-70 percent, or to be 52.2 million-63.3 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 20 percent-50 percent, or to be 44.7 million-55.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 37.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hgmbe5

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)