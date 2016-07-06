BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters strategic cooperation agreement with Gazprombank
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
July 6 Getac Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 26
* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1
* Record date Aug. 1
* Payment date Aug. 19
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/46HR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company