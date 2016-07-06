BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 6 Shui-Mu International :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share (T$100,200,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 21
* Last date before book closure July 22 with book closure period from July 23 to July 27
* Record date July 27
* Payment date Aug. 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/46KF
* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company